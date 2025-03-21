New Emirates ID Card fee for newborn babies in UAE [March 2025]

DUBAI – The Emirates ID is issued by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship as it is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents, including newborn babies.

The ID protects the individual’s identity and facilitates identification and verification as per international standards.

The Emirates ID can be used to get government services, hospital facilities and others. The UAE nationals and residents, including Pakistanis, can face legal action in absence of it.

Emirates ID for Newborn Babies

It is mandatory for all UAE residents to obtain the Emirates ID for their newborn babies. There is a certain process to get it.

The applicant is required to obtain a birth certificate for the newborn from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and get a passport issued from either the Ministry of the Interior or, from your home embassy in case of an expatriate, before you submit your application for an Emirates ID card.

Application Process:

Birth Registration: After the birth of your child, register the birth with the UAE’s Ministry of Health to obtain an official birth certificate.

Passport Application: get a passport issued from either the Ministry of the Interior or, from your home embassy in case of an expatriate.

Emirates ID Application: Once the passport is issued, you can apply for the Emirates ID.

Emirates ID Fee for Newborn Babies

The fees for obtaining an Emirates ID for a newborn can vary based on factors such as the validity period of the card and the service provider used for the application.

The fee for Emirates ID with a two-year validity period is approximately AED 462. It includes the card issuance fee, service fee, and any additional processing fees.