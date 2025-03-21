AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK179.61▼ -2.53 (-0.01%)BOP11.52▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.98▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.02▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)DFML46.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC132.62▼ -0.56 (0.00%)FCCL46.62▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FFL16.61▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC141.07▼ -2.15 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.15▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)NBP77.07▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)OGDC227.35▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PAEL48.18▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL191.38▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL38.14▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)PTC24.31▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL99.96▼ -2 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG68.21▼ -0.32 (0.00%)UNITY29▼ -0.56 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

New Emirates ID Card fee for newborn babies in UAE [March 2025]

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The Emirates ID is issued by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship as it is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents, including newborn babies.

The ID protects the individual’s identity and facilitates identification and verification as per international standards.

The Emirates ID can be used to get government services, hospital facilities and others. The UAE nationals and residents, including Pakistanis, can face legal action in absence of it.

Emirates ID for Newborn Babies

It is mandatory for all UAE residents to obtain the Emirates ID for their newborn babies. There is a certain process to get it.

The applicant is required to obtain a birth certificate for the newborn from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and get a passport issued from either the Ministry of the Interior or, from your home embassy in case of an expatriate, before you submit your application for an Emirates ID card.

Application Process:

Birth Registration: After the birth of your child, register the birth with the UAE’s Ministry of Health to obtain an official birth certificate.

Passport Application: get a passport issued from either the Ministry of the Interior or, from your home embassy in case of an expatriate.

Emirates ID Application: Once the passport is issued, you can apply for the Emirates ID.

Emirates ID Fee for Newborn Babies

The fees for obtaining an Emirates ID for a newborn can vary based on factors such as the validity period of the card and the service provider used for the application.

The fee for Emirates ID with a two-year validity period is approximately AED 462. It includes the card issuance fee, service fee, and any additional processing fees.

How to get Emirates ID card in 24 hours in UAE?

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • International

Pakistan emphasizes global support on first International Glaciers Day

  • International

London Heathrow Airport shut down due to power outage, flights diverted

  • International

‘Students lack basic math skills,’ Trump signs executive order to shut down school dept

  • International

US makes Prince Harry’s visa documents public but not damaging

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer