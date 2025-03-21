Hasan Nawaz smacks fastest T20I hundred for Pakistan

AUCKLAND – Pakistan opener Hasan Nawaz has achieved a key milestone in T20I cricket in a match against New Zealand on Friday.

He smacked the fastest T20I hundred by a Pakistani batter as he took 44 balls to complete his maiden ton in the third match of the five-T20I series against Kiwis.

Earlier, the title was held by Babar Azam who made the T20I century in 49 balls followed by Ahmed Shehzad, who had took 58 balls to achieve the milestone.

His magnificent ton sets up a remarkable win for the Team Green, keeping it alive in the series.

Hasan Nawaz’s unbeaten century helped Pakistan bag stunning nine-wicket win over New Zealand in the crucial match. Salman Ali Agha’s side achieved the 205 runs target in just 16 overs.

The visitors took a strong start as opening pair Mohammad Haris and Nawaz displayed fireworks with bat. Haris made 41 for 20 when he was removed by Jacob Duffy.

However, Nawaz remained unbeaten with 105 runs while Salman Ali Agha made unbeaten 50, clinching a convincing maiden win for their side in the series.

Hasan Nawaz was named player of the match for his stunning knock.

Earlier, New Zealand set 205 runs target for Pakistan with Mark Champan scoring 94 runs.