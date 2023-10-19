DUBAI – Emirates ID cards are issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP to the United Arab Emirate’s citizens and resident.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times.

Besides offering regular and urgent services for issuance of the Emirates ID card, the ICP offered another services under which the cards can be received within 24 hours.

The service is known as ‘Fawri’ and is available against the regular stated fees plus an urgent service fee. The service is available for all age groups for UAE nationals and GCC nationals officially residing in UAE.

However, the expatriate residents other than GCC nationals are not entitled for this service as they can avail the urgent service only in case of replacement of their identity cards because the issuance or renewal of identity cards is linked to proof of residency and related procedures.

Where to Apply to Get Emirates ID in 24 Hours

Fawri service is available at the following ICP Customers Happiness Centres:

Al Jazeera and Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi

Al Barsha, Al Rashidiya and Karama in Dubai

Madinat Zayed in the Western Region

Al Ain Centre

Sharjah Centre

Ajman Centre

Fujairah Centre

Ras Al Khaimah Centre

Umm Al Quwain Centre.

Fee For Getting Emirates ID in 24 Hours

Following is the fee structure for UAE citizens

AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.

AED 200 dirhams: fees for issuing a card for ten years.

AED50 dirhams: service fee

AED 30 dirhams: Typing Center fee

150 dirhams: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centers

Following is the fee structure for GCC nationals residing in the UAE:

AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.

AED150 dirhams: Service fee

AED 30 dirhams: Typing Center fee

150 dirhams: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centers