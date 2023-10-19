DUBAI – Emirates ID cards are issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP to the United Arab Emirate’s citizens and resident.
It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times.
Besides offering regular and urgent services for issuance of the Emirates ID card, the ICP offered another services under which the cards can be received within 24 hours.
The service is known as ‘Fawri’ and is available against the regular stated fees plus an urgent service fee. The service is available for all age groups for UAE nationals and GCC nationals officially residing in UAE.
However, the expatriate residents other than GCC nationals are not entitled for this service as they can avail the urgent service only in case of replacement of their identity cards because the issuance or renewal of identity cards is linked to proof of residency and related procedures.
Where to Apply to Get Emirates ID in 24 Hours
Fawri service is available at the following ICP Customers Happiness Centres:
Al Jazeera and Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi
Al Barsha, Al Rashidiya and Karama in Dubai
Madinat Zayed in the Western Region
Al Ain Centre
Sharjah Centre
Ajman Centre
Fujairah Centre
Ras Al Khaimah Centre
Umm Al Quwain Centre.
Fee For Getting Emirates ID in 24 Hours
Following is the fee structure for UAE citizens
AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.
AED 200 dirhams: fees for issuing a card for ten years.
AED50 dirhams: service fee
AED 30 dirhams: Typing Center fee
150 dirhams: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centers
Following is the fee structure for GCC nationals residing in the UAE:
AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.
AED150 dirhams: Service fee
AED 30 dirhams: Typing Center fee
150 dirhams: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centers