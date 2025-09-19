AGL71.43▼ -1.21 (-0.02%)AIRLINK158.22▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)BOP26.26▲ 2.38 (0.10%)CNERGY8.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DCL15.15▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)DFML35.57▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)DGKC244.58▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL60.13▲ 1.13 (0.02%)FFL21.73▲ 0.22 (0.01%)HUBC206.67▲ 8.98 (0.05%)HUMNL16.69▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)KEL5.76▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.77▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)MLCF107.53▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP189.06▼ -0.63 (0.00%)OGDC277.26▲ 5.14 (0.02%)PAEL55.14▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)PIBTL13.85▲ 0.56 (0.04%)PPL191.09▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PRL36.06▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PTC25.89▲ 1.65 (0.07%)SEARL118.39▼ -3.43 (-0.03%)TELE9.56▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL70.9▲ 1.93 (0.03%)TPLP11.6▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)TREET26.56▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TRG79.7▲ 2.94 (0.04%)UNITY28.95▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.68▼ -0.1 (-0.06%)
Friday, September 19, 2025

New Delivery Rates for Files, Number Plates, and Smart Cards announced by Excise

LAHORE – Excise Department approved new delivery charges for files, number plates, and smart cards under new 3-year contract. The revised rates have been finalized after detailed review and consideration of current inflation.

Post Office initially submitted demands far higher than previous rates, exceeding 400pc in some cases, and higher than rates charged by private courier services. DG Excise Omar Sher Chatha rejected these excessive demands and set new rates.

Under the new contract, delivery charges are as follows:

Item New Charges Old Charges
Files 100 43
Number Plates 90 34
Smart Cards 48 27

Officials said the revised rates were sent to the government for approval and reflect adjustments to account for inflation, ensuring fair pricing for government-to-government deliveries.

