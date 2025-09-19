Gold prices fall to Rs387,500 in Pakistan amid global dip; Check Updates rates

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan dropped on Friday by Rs1100 per tola amid dip in international markets.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows price of gold per tola moving down by Rs1,100, settling at Rs387,500 while, 10-gram gold was traded at Rs332,218, down Rs943.

Gold Rates Today

Dates 24K Gold 17-Sept Rs388,600 16-Sept Rs391,000 15-Sept Rs386,300 13-Sept Rs386,300 12-Sept Rs386,500 11-Sept Rs384,000 10-Sept Rs388,100

Globally, gold also declined, trading at $3,657 per ounce with a $20 premium, down $11, APGJSA reported. In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan rose slightly, increasing by Rs29 per tola to reach Rs4,447.

Global gold prices were largely stable on Friday, as the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut and prospects for further easing fell short of investors’ expectations.

Spot gold stood at $3,646.23 per ounce as of 03:11 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,707.40 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery also remained flat at $3,678.90.