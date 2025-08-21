Updated transfer fee for 1000cc–1800cc cars in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has reportedly decided to increase the fees for vehicle registration and transfer while the new rates will come into effect from September 1, 2025.

However, reports did not share details about how much increase has been made in the registration and excise fee.

Furthermore, there is also no official statement in this regard.

Punjab Excise Current Transfer Fee

As per the information available on the official website, the transfer fee for motorcycles and scooters has been set at Rs550, while heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will now incur a fee of PKR 5,500.

The transfer for vehicles with engine capacity of up to 1000cc stands at Rs2,750.

However, the fee for vehicles with engine capacity above 1000cc and up to 1800cc stands at Rs5,500.

Similarly, the excise department charges Rs11,000 in wake of transfer fee for vehicles with engine capacity above 1800cc.

The excise rates aim to streamline the vehicle transfer process and ensure a more uniform fee system across various engine capacities.

As per the reports, excise officials have asked citizens to ensure transfer of ownership of their vehicles timely as higher fee will be charged from September 1.

Last month, the government of Punjab announced a new vehicle registration system under which number plates will now be issued in the name of the vehicle owner, not the vehicle itself.

According to officials from the Excise and Taxation Department, all vehicles and motorcycles registered in Punjab will be linked to the owner’s ID Card.

Under the new policy, the number plate will remain with the previous owner rather than being transferred along with the vehicle.

Buyers of used vehicles will be issued fresh number plates or can choose from their existing ones if available and valid. Vehicle owners will also have option to surrender their old number and acquire a new one for a newly purchased vehicle.