Pakistan, China sign MoUs to drive innovation, jobs, and national safety

BEIJING – Iron-Brothers Pakistan and China signed three groundbreaking Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at modernizing the livestock industry, establishing a state-of-the-art textile industrial park, and providing cutting-edge fire trucks and emergency equipment.

The signing ceremony took place in Urumqi in the presence of President Asif Ali Zardari, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two nations.

صدر آصف علی زرداری کی موجودگی میں اُرومچی میں تین مفاہمتی یادداشتوں پر دستخط پاکستان اور چین کے درمیان لائیو اسٹاک انڈسٹری میں جدت کیلئے مفاہمتی یادداشت پر دستخط پاکستان میں جدید ٹیکسٹائل انڈسٹریل پارک کے قیام کیلئے مفاہمتی یادداشت پر دستخط فائر ٹرکس اور ایمرجنسی آلات کی… pic.twitter.com/iZ77dOOi0f — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 19, 2025

President Zardari commended the agreement as game-changer for Pakistan’s economy and public safety. “These MoUs will bolster food security, drive industrial growth, enhance exports, and strengthen disaster management capabilities.

Modernizing the livestock sector will create new employment opportunities in rural areas, while the textile park will propel industrial development and increase exports,” he said. “The introduction of advanced fire trucks and emergency equipment will significantly enhance public safety and emergency response.”

The ceremony was attended by influential figures, including Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, and the Pakistani and Chinese ambassadors, highlighting the high-level commitment to this transformative collaboration.

Experts say these agreements not only show Pakistan and China’s strong strategic ties but also promise to deliver tangible benefits across critical sectors, from agriculture and industry to public safety, creating a new era of innovation and economic growth.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed optimism about strengthening cultural and economic ties between friendly nations through closer connections between Xinjiang and Pakistan’s northern regions. During a meeting with Xinjiang’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Xiaojiang, Zardari emphasized cooperation in agriculture, industry, livestock, mining, and emerging technologies, as well as joint efforts against terrorism and extremism.

He highlighted Xinjiang’s role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and encouraged investment in Special Economic Zones in Gilgit-Baltistan. Chen praised Xinjiang’s economic growth, stability, and development while supporting deeper government and business collaboration with Pakistan.

Zardari also reaffirmed ongoing Pakistan-China cooperation in defense and aviation, noting the J-10 and JF-17 aircraft have strengthened the Pakistan Air Force.