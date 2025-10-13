AGL75.14▼ -0.28 (0.00%)AIRLINK154.68▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)BOP31.78▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.44 (-0.05%)DCL13.94▼ -0.76 (-0.05%)DFML28.67▼ -1.34 (-0.04%)DGKC238.25▼ -5.57 (-0.02%)FCCL54.87▼ -1.82 (-0.03%)FFL20.03▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC205.65▼ -5.52 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.77▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)KEL6.85▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)KOSM6.89▼ -0.34 (-0.05%)MLCF100.47▼ -4.53 (-0.04%)NBP198.05▼ -5.39 (-0.03%)OGDC252.84▼ -11.13 (-0.04%)PAEL52.38▼ -1.42 (-0.03%)PIBTL13.86▼ -0.77 (-0.05%)PPL180.19▼ -9.7 (-0.05%)PRL35.79▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)PTC36.64▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)SEARL99.75▼ -1.15 (-0.01%)TELE9.39▼ -0.76 (-0.07%)TOMCL61.7▼ -2.79 (-0.04%)TPLP11.66▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)TREET28.23▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)TRG72.91▼ -1.52 (-0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 2.38 (0.10%)WTL1.67▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Monday, October 13, 2025

New Cement Prices in Pakistan after recent rates drop

New Cement Prices In Pakistan After Recent Rates Drop

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop in past week, providing some relief to builders and the construction sectors in early October.

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the average retail price of a cement bag in northern cities dropped to Rs1,372, down 0.64% from last week’s Rs1,381. In southern cities, the average price dropped to Rs. 1,441, 0.58% decrease from Rs1,449.

Cement Price in Pakistan

City Price
Islamabad 1,345
Rawalpindi 1,346
Gujranwala 1,400
Sialkot 1,370
Lahore 1,408
Faisalabad 1,380
Sargodha 1,360
Multan 1,416
Bahawalpur 1,420
Peshawar 1,350
Bannu 1,300

New Cement Prices In Pakistan After Recent Rates Drop

Cement Rates in South

  • Karachi: Rs. 1,367
  • Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427
  • Sukkur: Rs. 1,500
  • Larkana: Rs. 1,407
  • Quetta: Rs. 1,500
  • Khuzdar: Rs. 1,443

Analysts suggest the decrease in cement prices may help slow down rising construction costs and could encourage ongoing and upcoming building projects across the country.

Cement sales, exports up by 16.25pc in first quarter

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer