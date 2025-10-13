New Cement Prices in Pakistan after recent rates drop

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop in past week, providing some relief to builders and the construction sectors in early October.

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the average retail price of a cement bag in northern cities dropped to Rs1,372, down 0.64% from last week’s Rs1,381. In southern cities, the average price dropped to Rs. 1,441, 0.58% decrease from Rs1,449.

Cement Price in Pakistan

City Price Islamabad 1,345 Rawalpindi 1,346 Gujranwala 1,400 Sialkot 1,370 Lahore 1,408 Faisalabad 1,380 Sargodha 1,360 Multan 1,416 Bahawalpur 1,420 Peshawar 1,350 Bannu 1,300

Cement Rates in South

Karachi: Rs. 1,367

Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427

Sukkur: Rs. 1,500

Larkana: Rs. 1,407

Quetta: Rs. 1,500

Khuzdar: Rs. 1,443

Analysts suggest the decrease in cement prices may help slow down rising construction costs and could encourage ongoing and upcoming building projects across the country.