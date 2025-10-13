New Cement Prices in Pakistan after recent rates drop

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop in past week, providing some relief to builders and the construction sectors in early October.
As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the average retail price of a cement bag in northern cities dropped to Rs1,372, down 0.64% from last week’s Rs1,381. In southern cities, the average price dropped to Rs. 1,441, 0.58% decrease from Rs1,449.
Cement Price in Pakistan
|City
|Price
|Islamabad
|1,345
|Rawalpindi
|1,346
|Gujranwala
|1,400
|Sialkot
|1,370
|Lahore
|1,408
|Faisalabad
|1,380
|Sargodha
|1,360
|Multan
|1,416
|Bahawalpur
|1,420
|Peshawar
|1,350
|Bannu
|1,300
Cement Rates in South
- Karachi: Rs. 1,367
- Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427
- Sukkur: Rs. 1,500
- Larkana: Rs. 1,407
- Quetta: Rs. 1,500
- Khuzdar: Rs. 1,443
Analysts suggest the decrease in cement prices may help slow down rising construction costs and could encourage ongoing and upcoming building projects across the country.