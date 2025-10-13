China pushes for Diplomatic De-escalation as Pakistan, Afghanistan Trade Blows

ISLAMABAD – China ended its silence after fierce border battles between Pakistan and Afghanistan left dozens dead and raised fears of a wider regional crisis.

Beijing responded as over 20 Pakistani troops were martyred while over 200 Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed when Islamabad retaliated against what it called “aggression from across the border.”

Kabul, however, insists the assault was a “retaliatory strike”, accusing Pakistan of launching air raids inside Afghan territory earlier in the week as Pakistan continues to demand that the Afghan Taliban “stop providing shelter” to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim Kabul flatly rejects.

Caught in the middle of this escalating conflict, China sounded the alarm. With economic stakes and citizens on both sides of the border, Beijing has urged Islamabad and Kabul to protect Chinese nationals and safeguard its multi-billion-dollar investments in the volatile region.

“China hopes both countries remain calm, exercise restraint, and resolve their differences through dialogue,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a press briefing, adding that Beijing is ready to play a “constructive role” in restoring peace.

This is not China’s first diplomatic intervention. In August, Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to Kabul to meet Pakistani and Afghan leaders, calling for deeper cooperation. Weeks earlier, Beijing had also hosted a trilateral meeting where both nations reportedly agreed to upgrade their diplomatic ties.

As tensions flare along one of Asia’s most dangerous frontiers, the world watches closely to see whether China’s influence can cool tempers, or if the region is headed for a new wave of chaos.