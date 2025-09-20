NCCIA officer Sarfraz Ch, who led action against Ducky Bhai, goes on six-month leave

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer Sarfraz Chaudhry remained in news lately as he spearheaded crackdown against top YouTubers, including Ducky Bhai amid a probe in the Betting Apps case.

Over the weekend, there are reports of the same officer being suspended for getting hands on powerful celebs. Sarfraz Chaudhry however denied reports of his suspension, clarifying that he has only been transferred to Islamabad.

Chaudhry, who was posted as Additional Director of the National Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), issued a statement addressing the speculation. He confirmed that he has been posted to Islamabad, where a new officer has now taken charge in Lahore.

After his transfer, Chaudhry applied for six months’ leave. He added, “I was not suspended. My stance is the same as the state’s stance. I will continue my fight against crime and complete the mission I started”.

He cleared air amid reports saying that FIA officer was suspended after his crackdown on influencers promoting gambling apps. It was also reported that notices were about to be issued to TikTok star Jannat Mirza and model Mathira. Some reports further suggested that Chaudhry had faced questioning for acting on complaints filed by journalists against certain Lahore police officials.

Ducky Bhai Betting App Case

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, remains behind bars as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) told the court it needed more time to examine electronic devices seized from him and complete its inquiry. The court ordered the agency to wrap up the investigation within this extended period.

He was arrested in mid August from Allama Iqbal International Airport, for endorsing gambling platforms including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game through his YouTube channel. Investigators further allege that he acted as a “country manager” for at least one of these platforms, earning financial benefits from the promotions.

The case has been filed under strict provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and sections of the Pakistan Penal Code dealing with fraud, cheating, spamming, and electronic forgery.

While authorities press their case, Rehman’s lawyer insists his client’s custody is unnecessary, arguing that financial records can be obtained without detention and that no user losses have been proven.

The investigation, which began in June after reports surfaced of influencers pushing betting apps for profit, remains ongoing. The NCCIA is expected to present its findings once the remand ends.