Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Last-Ball Thriller

DUBAI – Bangladesh pulled off a sensational four-wicket victory over defending champions Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a challenging total of 169, Bangladesh crossed the line at 169/6 with just one ball to spare, sparking wild celebrations. The win was powered by a masterful bowling performance from Mustafizur Rahman, who returned figures of 3/20, and explosive half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy.

Opening batter Saif Hassan led the charge with a composed 61 off 45 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes, while Hridoy’s whirlwind 58 off 37 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, kept Bangladesh firmly in the hunt. The duo also stitched a crucial 54-run partnership for the third wicket, anchoring the chase in tense moments.

Captain Litton Das chipped in with 23 runs, and Shamim Hossain remained unbeaten on 14, guiding the Tigers through a nail-biting final over. Sri Lanka fought back with late strikes from Dasun Shanaka, who claimed two wickets, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who added two more. Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara each took a wicket, but Bangladesh held their nerve to seal a memorable win.

Batting first, Sri Lanka had looked strong, posting 168/7 in 20 overs. Their openers, Pathum Nissanka and in-form Kusal Mendis, set a blazing pace with a 44-run opening stand in the first five overs. Taskin Ahmed broke the partnership, dismissing Nissanka for 22 off 15 balls, which included three fours and a six.

The middle order faltered briefly as Sri Lanka lost three more wickets at regular intervals, reducing them to 97/4 in 13.4 overs. Kusal Mendis was the standout performer, scoring 34 off 25 balls with three sixes and a four.

Sri Lanka’s innings revived when experienced all-rounder Shanaka and captain Charith Asalanka launched a blistering 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 27 deliveries. Their assault ended on the first ball of the penultimate over when Asalanka was run out for 21, having smashed one six and one four.

Mustafizur Rahman then delivered the knockout blows by dismissing Kamindu Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga in the same over, yet Shanaka stood firm, finishing unbeaten with a whirlwind 64 off 37 balls, featuring six sixes and three fours.

Rahman’s brilliance with the ball made him the star for Bangladesh, supported by Mahedi Hasan’s two wickets and Taskin Ahmed’s one.

The match, packed with explosive batting, strategic bowling, and edge-of-the-seat tension, has set a thrilling tone for the T20 Asia Cup. Bangladesh’s dramatic victory over the defending champions will be remembered as one of the most electrifying finishes of the tournament.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lock horns in the opening clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat, raising the stakes for a high-voltage contest.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

The head-to-head numbers add more spice! In 21 T20I battles, Sri Lanka have dominated with 13 wins, while Bangladesh have claimed 8 victories. Their latest encounter in the group stage saw the Islanders triumph by six wickets, giving them a psychological edge.

Sri Lanka storm into the Super Four with four wins on the trot, looking every bit like defending champions. Bangladesh, however, have shown resilience with four wins in their last five games, their only defeat coming at the hands of—you guessed it Sri Lanka!

With history favoring the Lankans but Bangladesh desperate for revenge, cricket fans are bracing for a thriller under the Dubai lights. Expect sixes, drama, and a battle worthy of the Asia Cup stage!