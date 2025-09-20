‘Mission Noor’ by PTI sparks fresh rift; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s latest social media campaign, “Mission Noor,” ignited storm of debate across Pakistan, as several leaders distanced themselves from it.

The campaign led by PTI youth activists, urges masses to climb onto their rooftops at 9 PM tonight and recite the Azaan as a symbolic act of hope, unity, and peaceful protest against alleged political irregularities.

PTI Mission Noor

As organizers of this campaign pushed it as non-political and peaceful initiative, the campaign’s name and timing have drawn sharp criticism. Senior PTI figures, including Ali Muhammad Khan and former President Dr. Arif Alvi, have publicly distanced themselves, warning that the move is religiously sensitive and could spark unintended backlash.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh distances himself from Mission Noor due to its links with Qadiyaniat. pic.twitter.com/dosmkBR76g — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 20, 2025

PTI leaders said that “Noor” is one of Allah’s 99 sacred names and the term has historical connections with the Qadiani community, particularly Hakim Noor-ud-Din. The choice of September 20, the date marking the Qadiani global center’s establishment in Rabwah in 1948, has further fueled controversy. He suggested the Azaan could be offered on a different day with a less contentious name.

Supporters insist it’s a spiritual act of unity, while critics warn it risks offending religious sentiments and creating unwanted associations with Ahmadi beliefs.

#MissionNoor پاکستان پر مسلط ظالم جابر اور بے دین ٹولہ عوام کی بیداری کی نورانی مہم کو متنزاع بنانے کی بھرپور کوشش میں لگا ہوا ہے مشن نور کے سلسلے میں اجتماعی اذان کے بارے میں شرعی احکامات قوم کی آگاہی کے لیے #MissionNoor

#مشن_نور pic.twitter.com/0XCFYRjn7P — Mohammad Mansoor (@Mansanpk2009) September 16, 2025

Y'All never told me there's a Puberty Ceremony called "Mission Noor" in the Ahmadiyya Jama'at. 😄 Mental Mullah & his unhinged lies! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Aj0NquSdfK — Sultan A Choudhry (@SultanAChoudhr1) September 19, 2025

❌ This is completely misleading. There is no "Mission Noor" concept in the Ahmadi Religion. #Ahmadiyyat pic.twitter.com/7PQKFlgA4U — Ex Ahmadi (@ExAhmadi) September 20, 2025

Inside PTI, the debate exposes deep internal rifts, presenting a fresh challenge for the party ahead of upcoming political events. Despite the controversy, the campaign continues to trend online, drawing both supporters and fierce critics into a heated discussion about faith, politics, and symbolism.