Saturday, September 20, 2025

‘Mission Noor’ by PTI sparks fresh rift; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s latest social media campaign, “Mission Noor,” ignited storm of debate across Pakistan, as several leaders distanced themselves from it.

The campaign led by PTI youth activists, urges masses to climb onto their rooftops at 9 PM tonight and recite the Azaan as a symbolic act of hope, unity, and peaceful protest against alleged political irregularities.

PTI Mission Noor

As organizers of this campaign pushed it as non-political and peaceful initiative, the campaign’s name and timing have drawn sharp criticism. Senior PTI figures, including Ali Muhammad Khan and former President Dr. Arif Alvi, have publicly distanced themselves, warning that the move is religiously sensitive and could spark unintended backlash.

PTI leaders said that “Noor” is one of Allah’s 99 sacred names and the term has historical connections with the Qadiani community, particularly Hakim Noor-ud-Din. The choice of September 20, the date marking the Qadiani global center’s establishment in Rabwah in 1948, has further fueled controversy. He suggested the Azaan could be offered on a different day with a less contentious name.

Supporters insist it’s a spiritual act of unity, while critics warn it risks offending religious sentiments and creating unwanted associations with Ahmadi beliefs.

Inside PTI, the debate exposes deep internal rifts, presenting a fresh challenge for the party ahead of upcoming political events. Despite the controversy, the campaign continues to trend online, drawing both supporters and fierce critics into a heated discussion about faith, politics, and symbolism.

