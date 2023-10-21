ISLAMABAD – Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, finally landed in his homeland after four years of stay in the UK to lead the election campaign as crisis hit country is set for general elections in coming months.

Sharif returned home when his country was in political turmoil following the ouster of Imran Khan, a key rival of the PML-N leader.

Here is a look into the timeline of events from his conviction in corruption case, his departure to Britain, anti-state rhetoric and his much-anticipated return.

Conviction in Avenfield – 6 July, 2018

PML-N supremo was sentenced after his v. He was in London at the time of his conviction. He however came back and faced the music.

Arrested upon return – July 13, 2018

A week after conviction, Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz returned home in special flight and were held in Lahore.

Moving IHC in Avenfield verdict – 16 July 2018

Days after his arrest, PML-N legal team moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the Avenfield verdict to be overturned.

IHC orders release in graft case – 19 September 2018

Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up the plea and ordered the release of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son in law, revoking sentences.

Sentenced in Al-Azizia sugar mills reference/Arrested Again- 24 December 2018

Three-time prime minister was then sentence for seven-year in jail and slapped a fine of Rs1.5 billion in the Al-Azizia sugar mills reference. He was held again.

Platelet Count Drops/ Health scare – 25 October 2019

During his sentence, the 73-year-old was diagnosed with immune system disorder and looking to go abroad for treatment.

Secured bail in Al-Azizia case – 29 October 2019

Islamabad High Court (IHC) then granted Sharif bail in Al-Azizia case in wake of his ailment.

PTI government allows Nawaz to travel abroad – 13 November 2019

Imran Khan led then government granted Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

LHC grants final approval for travel, removes name from no-fly list – 16 November 2019

Pakistani court them allowed PML-N leader to travel abroad for one month and ordered the government to remove his name from the no-fly list.

Flies to UK in air ambulance – 19 November 2019

Former premier then departed to Britain in an air ambulance.

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants, declared him absconder – 15 September 2020

Nawaz was supposed to return after months but he decided to stay in UK, and court declared him absconder and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

Sharif announced returning home – 12 September 2023

Nawaz’s younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced October 21 as date of return for Nawaz to lead party’s political campaign.

Secures protective bail in graft cases – 19 October 2023

PML-N leader was granted protective bail in two corruption cases, and accountability court suspended his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Homecoming with massive powershow at Minar-e-Pakistan

Sharif then arrived in Lahore four years after travelling to UK. He arrived in a special flight on a chartered plane, and is set to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.