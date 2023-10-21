Fida Hussnain Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-N is all set to welcome its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif who is due to touch down the motherland on today (Saturday) after four years’ long self-exile in London.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to reach Lahore and address the party leaders and workers at Minar-e-Pakistan—which is now known as Greater Iqbal Park. The convoys, being led by various party leaders in different parts of the country, are on their way to reach Minar-e-Pakistan for warm welcome of their leader.

Heavy contingents of police have been called to Lahore for strict security arrangements for PML-N and its leadership. The sources revealed that hundreds of police constables would be present there at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering for which the party had already secured permission from the local administration. They said that the Punjab Home department and the police were high alert amid some security threats to Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N leadership also finalized plans for an aerial flower shower to greet Nawaz Sharif, and for this purpose, they collaborated with a private airline, which secured necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The CAA issued an official notification, granting permission for the flower shower to be conducted over the city. This aerial display is slated to last for one and a half hours, commencing at 3 p.m. in tandem with Nawaz Sharif’s arrival.

PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif via phone, offering a comprehensive briefing on the extensive preparations being made for the homecoming and the subsequent reception.