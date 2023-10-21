KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan plunged in contrast with the global market trend.

Local market jewelers rates suggest that yellow metal saw a drop of Rs1,500 on Saturday.

Following the price tweak, the 24 carats of gold settled at Rs208,350 per tola. The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs178,636 after a fall of Rs130.

The price of gold reached $1992 per ounce with a drop of $7 in the international market.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.