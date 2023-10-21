ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is all set to return to Pakistan today (Saturday) after ending a four-year-long self-imposed exile in London.

The PML-N supermo’s flight, which is being dubbed as “Umeed-e-Pakistan, by the party, took off from Dubai at 10:42am PS for Islamabad. The former three-time prime minister will head to Lahore where his party has arranged a mega gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan to welcome him.

Nawaz Sharif went to London for treatment on November 19, 2019 after the then Imran Khan-led government removed his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) followed by a relief from the Lahore High Court (LHC), which allowed him to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

He had been diagnosed with immune system disorder while serving his seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia sugar mills reference awarded to him in December 2018.

In July 2018, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in jail upon conviction in the Avenfield reference but the sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

Ihc Bars Authorities From Arresting Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved protective bail for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif until October 24, barring authorities from arresting him upon his arrival to Pakistan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order on a petition filed by the former prime minister through his lawyer Amjad Parvez.

During the hearing, the lawyer told the chief justice that a graft case against his client had been fixed for hearing on Oct 24. He asked the court to approved the protective bail for Nawaz Sharif.

CJ Farooq in his ruling said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not raised any objection on protective bail of the PML-N’s supreme leader, who is set to reach Pakistan on Oct 21.

He later approved the bail till Oct 24 and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court in the federal capital suspended arrest warrants issued for Sharif in Toshakhana case.

Minar-e-Pakistan Rally

Nawaz Sharif is expected to reach Lahore and address the party leaders and workers at Minar-e-Pakistan—which is now known as Greater Iqbal Park. The convoys, being led by various party leaders in different parts of the country, are on their way to reach Minar-e-Pakistan for warm welcome of their leader.

Heavy contingents of police have been called to Lahore for strict security arrangements for PML-N and its leadership. The sources revealed that hundreds of police constables would be present there at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering for which the party had already secured permission from the local administration. They said that the Punjab Home department and the police were high alert amid some security threats to Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N leadership also finalized plans for an aerial flower shower to greet Nawaz Sharif, and for this purpose, they collaborated with a private airline, which secured necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority.