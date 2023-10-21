Pakistan’s classic hatchback Suzuki Mehran also known as ‘The Boss’ was discontinued fior years but the 800cc car can still spotted across the country. From bustling metropolises to remote areas with less developed infrastructure, the car caters to all kinds of passengers.

Mehran’s 30 years long reign ended in 2019 but that was only just the end of production as the vehicle known for robust performance amassed a huge fan following.

The 800cc car was rolled out by Pak Suzuki in the 80s, and the car still has popularity due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs. People hold a nostalgic connection with Mehran, despite the fact that the car is an obsolete vehicle globally and we were the last to produce it.

Mehran saw a lot of success in previous decades as it ruled the streets for being the common man’s dream. During 80s, it was introduced at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at around Rs0.8 million.

Known for being the ride of middle-class families, Mehran checked all the boxes when it comes to affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance, and though it has a minimal design with basic features, it offers robust performance.

Suzuki made some minor changes in Mehran over the years, however, there was no major update in shape and specifications. The car witnessed a lot of success in previous decades in the Pakistani market, despite the fact that it comes with basic driving pleasure and no safety.

Suzuki Mehran for Sale in Pakistan

Suzuki Mehran is available in the local market in the range of Rs5- 15 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.

Suzuki Mehran Specs

Suzuki Mehran Fuel Average

Suzuki Mehran holds a fuel tank of around 32 litres and it offers around 13 kilometers per litre within the city and 16-18 kilometers per litre on highways.

Suzuki Mehran Colors

Suzuki Mehran comes in four colors. Solid White, Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, and Silver

Suzuki Mehran for sale in Lahore