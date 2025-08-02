Man on Death Row secures 3rd Position in Matric Exams

BANNU – A murder convict jailed at Bannu Central Jail has secured third position in the Matric (Arts Group) exams under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu.

54-year-old Dildaraz Khan scored 1005 out of 1200 marks in the 10th-grade annual exams. He appeared as a private candidate from jail, and his achievement has stunned and inspired both education and prison authorities alike.

According to jail officials, Dildaraz has been serving life sentence under Section 302 for murder, had also taken his 9th-grade exams from bars, and his continued dedication now earned him top rank among thousands of students.

Bannu Board announced results, where Khan was named among top three position holders in the Arts Group. Aiman from Government Girls High School Sadrkhel claimed the first position with 1046 marks, while Ayesha took second with 1041.

In Science Group, the top position went to a student from Cadet College Razmak, followed by a student from Government Centennial Model School and another from Government High School Lakki Marwat.

Board and jail administration praised Dildaraz Khan’s success, calling it a shining example of rehabilitation through education. Officials highlighted the efforts to provide prisoners with educational resources and a fair examination process within the correctional facility.