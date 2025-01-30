AGL49.99▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)AIRLINK190.55▼ -2.95 (-0.02%)BOP9.82▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY7.61▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.85▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML49.59▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC104.85▲ 0.27 (0.00%)FCCL37.5▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)FFL15.59▼ -0.01 (0.00%)HUBC129.45▲ 2.38 (0.02%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.24▲ 0.14 (0.02%)MLCF44▲ 0.04 (0.00%)NBP64.75▲ 0.06 (0.00%)OGDC204.99▲ 1.75 (0.01%)PAEL40.7▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.98▲ 0.32 (0.04%)PPL175▲ 0.75 (0.00%)PRL38.05▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PTC24.22▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL106.5▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)TELE8.49▲ 0.25 (0.03%)TOMCL33.75▲ 0.97 (0.03%)TPLP12.35▲ 0.57 (0.05%)TREET22▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TRG65.77▲ 0.89 (0.01%)UNITY31.57▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.68▲ 0 (0.00%)

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg in short time, stuns fans

Navjot Singh Sidhu Loses 35kg In Short Time Stuns Fans
MUMBAI – Former Indian cricketer and special guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show Navjot Singh Sidhu lost 35 kilograms in a short span of time and surprised his fans.

Sidhu took to social media to share his incredible physical transformation with fans, posting his recent and past pictures, which have since become the center of attention among social media users.

In the caption of these photos, Sidhu revealed that he lost 35 kg in just five months.

Sharing his “before and after” pictures, he wrote: “Since August, I have lost 33 kilograms. This was made possible through sheer willpower, determination, a disciplined regimen, and a structured diet, along with Pranayama, weight training, and walking. Nothing is impossible! A healthy body is the greatest wealth,”.

The fans expressed surprise at his remarkable weight loss in such a short time and are continuously asking the former Indian cricketer about his transformation journey.

 

Web Desk Staff

