US issues travel advisory for Pakistan after aerial warfare with India

WASHINGTON – The State Department has issued a fresh travel advisory for Pakistan in the aftermath of clashes with India in the wee hours of Thursday.

The advisory issued on May 7th specifically advises against travel while mentioning ‘reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict’.

The US has advised against travelling to two regions:

Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism.

The immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

The State Department has categorized ‘vicinity of Line of Control (LoC)’ as level 4 with point blank advisory ‘do not travel’.

The advisory has been issued as Pakistan and India clashed overnight after India launched operation Sindoor and targeted areas inside Pakistan, violating the international border.

Pakistan’s civilian government has authorized the military for a response besides the fact that Pakistan Air Force downed multiple Indian jets, a development confirmed by Indian media as well.

Tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbors escalated recently after the attack in Indian occupied Kashmir which left 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen dead.

As per the press conference by Pakistan military’s spokesperson, 26 casualties have been reported in Pakistan in operation Sindoor last night.