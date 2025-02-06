National Mourning in Pakistan on February 8 for Aga Khan’s Death

ISLAMABAD – The death of Prince Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV, the 49th Imam of Ismaili Muslims, shocked the community, and the government of Pakistan announced the day of mourning on February 8 Saturday.

A day after passing of demise, the government announced national day of mourning. Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif declared solemn day of remembrance, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the South Asian country – home of over half million Ismailis.

Leaders worldwide, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and international figures like UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, expressed condolences following the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

World leaders praised visionary leadership, philanthropic work, and dedication to improving humanity through initiatives in poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education.

Prince Aga Khan breathed his last at the age of 88 in Lisbon; he was renowned for his immense wealth, success in horse racing, and global philanthropic endeavors.

The Ismaili leader led Ismaili community with grace. A Harvard graduate was also the founder of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in 1967, which provides key services to millions in need.