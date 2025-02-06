Pak Army troop martyred, dozen terrorists killed in Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred, while dozen terrorists were killed in intelligence operations in northwestern Pakistan, the military’s media affairs wing said Thursday.

ISPR shared an update saying, the operation was conducted in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District, and security forces successfully eliminated 12 khwarij on February 5-6, 2025. The operation targeted a reported hideout of the militants and resulted in an intense firefight.

During the gunfight, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, aged 34 and a resident of District Hangu, embraced martyrdom after displaying remarkable courage while engaging the terrorists. He made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s security.

A major cache of weapons and ammunition from the slain militants, who were involved in multiple attacks on security personnel and the targeted killing of innocent civilians. Authorities confirmed that the khwarij were actively engaged in terrorism and destabilizing activities in the region.

After operation, a sanitization process is being conducted to ensure any remaining terrorists are eliminated from the area. Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism, with the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim continuing to fuel the nation’s resolve to bring peace and stability.