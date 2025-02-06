Death of Prince Karim

SPIRITUAL leader and philanthropist Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, leader of the Ismaili community around the world, passed away on Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, at 88. He was also the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), which has been active in Pakistan.

Born Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, he was the 49th Aga Khan and the spiritual head of the Nizari Isma’ili sect. He assumed this role in 1957 at 20, succeeding his grandfather. An announcement regarding his successor is expected in the coming days. Our hearts go with members of the Ismaili community in mourning the death of a leader who was widely respected the world over for his philanthropic pursuits and service to humanity irrespective of caste, creed and faith. There can be no two opinions that Prince Karim dedicated his entire life to building bridges, promoting peace and prosperity and contributing a lot to transforming the lives of millions worldwide.

Aga Khan took a special interest in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan, and his AKDN sponsored several projects, especially in far-flung areas of the country. AKDN has been instrumental in agriculture, infrastructure development, education, health, habitat and microfinance. It is known for delivering quality health and education services in different parts of the country. While mourning his death, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rightly described him as a man of vision, faith and generosity, hoping his enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations.