India beat Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup Super Fours match

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Super Fours match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive 172-run target for victory, India achieved the milestone with six wickets in hand and seven balls remaining.

Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer with 74 off 39 balls, laced with six fours and five maximums. Shubman Gill made 47 off 28 balls, hitting eight boundaries.

Tilak Varma made an unbeaten 30 off 19 balls, and Sanju Samson 13 off 17 balls. Haris Rauf took two wickets, and Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf one each. Abhishek Sharma was named player of the match.

After being put into bat first by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan managed to reach 171 for the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan was the highest scorer with 58 off 45, followed by Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz, who made 21 each. Faheem Ashraf made a brisk, unbeaten 20 off eight balls with the help of one four and two maximums to take the team total to 171/5.

Salman Ali Agha contributed an unbeaten 17 off 13 balls, Fakhar Zaman 15 off nine balls and Husain Talat 10 off 11 balls. Shivam Dube took two wickets, and Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav one each. Mohammad Nawaz was run out.

Both sides have made two changes in the playing eleven. India has brought back Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat have replaced Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Agha (capt.), 5 Mohammad Haris (wk), 6 Hussain Talat, 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed

India Playing XI: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy