Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Dry spell predicted

ISLAMABAD – Mainly dry weather is predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is predicted in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and the next two days. Hot weather is expected in the plains during the day.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin was recorded at 41°C, and in Bhakkar and Sibbi at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 53 per cent.