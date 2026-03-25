National Day flag hoisting ceremony and open house at Pakistan House

Pakistan Embassy Stockholm organised a flag hoisting ceremony followed by an Open House at the Pakistan House to commemorate the National Day today. The event was attended by diaspora members, including children and women, distinguished guests and local friends.

The event commenced with the hoisting of national flag by Ambassador Bilal Hayee accompanied by the national anthem. Messages by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out followed by remarks by Ambassador.

In his speech Ambassador Bilal Hayee highlighted the importance of the National Day which marked the first step towards independence of our beloved homeland; paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of our forefathers and succeeding generations in securing and protecting the hard earned independence; encouraged diaspora members to keep their national roots intact and inculcate attachment and awareness in their next generation towards Pakistan.

Following the formal flag hoisting proceedings, guests were received at an Open House, where Ambassador held an informal interaction with the guests and exchanged Eid greetings in a warm and festive atmosphere.