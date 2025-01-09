Nasir opens 16th Sartyoon Sang crafts exhibition

Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, inaugurated the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition on Thursday, organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and its partners.

The exhibition, which will run for four days, showcases the craftsmanship of around 3,545 skilled women artisans from across Sindh. During his speech, Minister Shah commended SRSO’s efforts to empower rural women and preserve Sindh’s cultural heritage.

He emphasized that the government is committed to supporting local artisans and promoting Sindh’s traditional crafts. SRSO’s Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, highlighted the event’s goal to provide income opportunities for rural women artisans. He shared that 316 Business Development Groups (BDGs) have been formed across 15 districts, with over 6,000 women artisans trained in various crafts. The exhibition features over 5,800 handicrafts, including textiles, pottery, jewelry, embroidered shawls, Sindhi and Balochi embroidery, Ajrak, date leaves and wheat straw products, and handmade fashion accessories. These unique items offer a glimpse into Sindh’s rich cultural heritage.

The event provides rural women artisans with a platform to connect with high-end markets in Karachi, helping them expand their reach and increase income opportunities.