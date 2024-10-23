Islamabad announces to keep Kartaepur Corridor open for five years

Abdul Hadi Mayar Islamabad

Pakistan has announced the renewal of a Agreement with India for the facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, for an additional period of five years.

Renewal of the agreement underscores Pakistan’s enduring commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Originally signed on 24 October 2019 for a five-year term, the Agreement is set to complete its initial duration on 24 October 2024.

“The agreement continues to offer visa-free access to pilgrims from India enabling them to visit the sacred site of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where Baba Guru Nanak, the revered founder of Sikhism, spent his final days,” the statement said.

Since its inception, Kartarpur Corridor has facilitated the pilgrimage of thousands of worshippers to this holy site.

“The Kartarpur Corridor fulfills the long-cherished aspirations of the Sikh community for an access to one of their most revered religious landmarks,” it added.

The statement said te renewal of the agreement ‘reflects Pakistan’s recognition of the importance of safeguarding the rights of religious minorities.’

The initiative has earned widespread appreciation from the international community, including the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, who described it as a “Corridor of Hope.”