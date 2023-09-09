Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab MohsinNaqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Jail Saturday and inaugurated utility store established in the jail to provide real relief to the prisoners for the first in history of Punjab. With the establishment of a utility store the exploitative system of decades old of the jail canteen has been eliminated. The prisoners can purchase quality edibles on subsidized rates from the utility store while jail staff members can also purchase from the utility store. Earlier, today an agreement has been signed between the Punjab government and utility stores corporation at Kot Lakhpat Jail for the establishment of utility stores in other prisons of Punjab. The agreement was signed in the presence of CM Mohsin Naqvi in Kot Lakhpat Jail. IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and GM Operations Utility Stores Corporation Sardar Muhammad Khan signed the agreement. Under the agreement, Utility Stores Corporation will establish Utility Stores in the prisons of Punjab. Under a phased program, utility stores will be established in all the prisons of Punjab and the prisoners will be provided quality items at subsidized rate. The prisoners will permanently get rid from the fleecing of jail canteen. Later, CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the utility store established in the Kot Lakhpat Jail and also visited the utility store. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the edibles provided in the utility store for the prisoners and ordered to shift the utility store within the jail premises at an appropriate place so that all prisoners can benefit from the facility of a utility store and can purchase items according to their needs. CM Mohsin Naqvi revealed that utility store will be established in all the prisons of Punjab adding that the prisoners can purchase quality items at subsidized rates. Mohsin Naqvi directed to establish utility stores in other prisons of Punjab within 30 days. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that a bakery will also be opened in the prisons and prisoners can also purchase bakery item at reasonable rates. CM Mohsin Naqvi also met with the relatives and dear ones coming to meet with the prisoners and inquired from the relatives of prisoner about their problems and issued directions on the spot for their resolution. Mohsin Naqvi directed to improve facilities for the visitors.

What could be termed yet another big step in the direction of improving policing, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the upgradation of all existing police stations of the province.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the chief minister also ordered the repair of Dolphin Force’s motorbikes and Police Response Unit vehicles within a month. He said that upgraded police stations would have new front desks, investigation rooms, waiting areas and washrooms.

In view of the fact that lot of expenditures will be incurred on building new police stations, the CM ordered to get existing buildings on rent.