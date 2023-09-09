In view of making preparations for the next general elections, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Central Executive Committee’s (CEC) second meeting will be held in Lahore next week. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will chair the meeting, will also reach the Punjab capital next week. Several senior party leaders will be in attendance. Sources said that participants of the meeting would urge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure elections within the stipulated time period. The meeting will also take stock of the PPP’s popularity in the province.