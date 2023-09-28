LAHORE – The Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP), a registration document issued to an eligible citizen of Pakistan who lives abroad, is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for Smart NICOP for the desired country and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for this document of new born babies if they are born abroad.

Nadra offers two fee structures for Smart NICOP based on the region – Zone A and Zone B.

Nadra NICOP Renewal Fee

As of September 2023, the normal fee for renewal of Smart NICOP for citizens living in Zone A is $39 while the urgent fee is $57 and executive fee is $75.

The normal renewal fee for citizens living in Zone B is $20 while urgent fee is $30 while Nadra receives $40 for executive category