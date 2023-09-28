ISLAMABAD – More than half of Pakistani people have no trust in politicians as a recent public opinion survey highlights institutional approval and political favorites.

Gallup conducted a survey in July this year that shows the highest approval rating of 88 percent for the armed forces. Pakistan Army managed to get the highest approval rating and results show approval ratings for politicians, parliament, Election Commission, police, and other institutions.

According to the report, the media and the courts received positive ratings from most of the people. Election Commission received over 40 percent approval rating, police at 54 percent, and politicians in general at 39 percent.

If you take a look at the region-wise, Punjab’s approval rating for the Army is 90 percent; Sindh stands at 88 percent, KP at 91 percent and Balochistan remains at last with 66 percent.

Meanwhile, In Punjab, politicians’ approval rating was recorded at 43 percent, 34 percent in Sindh, 29 percent in KP and 34 percent in Balochistan.

Most popular leader in Pakistan

Amid the distressing situation in the country’s politics, Imran Khan remained the most famous politician with over 60 percent followers. TLP chief Saad Rizvi remained runner up, Pervaiz Elahi got 38 percent, Shah Mehmood Qureshi 37 percent, Nawaz Sharif 36 percent, Shehbaz Sharif 35 percent, Maryam Nawaz 30 percent, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 28 percent and others.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained at the top among young voters, with Karachi still rooting for incarcerated leader. PMLN remained strong in central Punjab. In interior Sindh, 35 percent of the respondents from Sindh picked PPP.