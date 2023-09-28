The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided opening branches of all banks for extending working hours till 5pm on Saturday, September 30, 2023 to facilitate the collection of taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility.

The decision has been made on the request of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of Government duties/taxes.

Further, in order to ensure the same day clearing/settlement of payment instruments deposited at banks’ authorized branches for tax collection, M/s. NIFT shall arrange special clearing at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Accordingly, all banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing by NIFT on September 30, 2023.