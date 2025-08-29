NADRA shuts down several centres amid massive floods [Check Full List]

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the temporary closure of several of its centers across the country due to heavy rains and flooding in different regions.

According to the official statement, these centers have been shut down to ensure the safety of staff and citizens, as the recent weather conditions have severely impacted routine operations.

The closed centers include offices in Hafizabad, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Depalpur. Specific branches such as Wanike Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian, 18 Hazari, Ahmad Nagar, Kot Momin, Kari Sharif, Kotli Loharan, Saidpur, and Depalpur service centers have been affected.

NADRA has advised citizens from the affected regions to visit nearby functioning offices for their urgent documentation needs until operations resume in the closed centers.

Authorities have assured that services will be restored as soon as the situation improves.

Heavy rains and the release of water from India have caused the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers to overflow, triggering widespread flooding in Punjab.

Several districts have been inundated, crops destroyed, and livestock swept away, while official reports confirm that at least 20 people have lost their lives.

According to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a deliberate breach was created near Rawaz Bridge to protect Jhang city from the rising Chenab floodwaters.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, stated that evacuation along the riverbanks has been completed, and administrations in Faisalabad and Jhang remain on high alert with field officers deployed.

The Ravi River’s surge has also flooded villages surrounding Lahore, with water entering some suburban areas.

Residents of Theme Park, Mohlanwal, Mureedwal, Farukhabad, Shafiqabad, Afghan Colony, New Metro City, and Chuhng have been safely evacuated.

Rescue operations are also active in Talat Park, Babu Sabu, where relief efforts are ongoing.

In addition, four blocks of Park View Housing Society were submerged, but residents were evacuated in time. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while rescue and relief activities are being carried out at full pace.