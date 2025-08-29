Pakistan ready to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener today

SHARJAH – Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the T20I tri-series opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the other team in the tri-nation tournament.

Pakistan have so far played seven T20Is against Afghanistan, winning four of them. Green shirts have played just one T20I against the hosts, which they won. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha is leading relatively inexperienced Green shirts, while Afghanistan will play under the captaincy of seasoned leg spinner Rashid Khan.

It will be a real test for Salman Ali Agha as former skippers Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan are in the squad, both for the T20I series and the upcoming T20I Asia Cup.

The top two sides on the points table will play the final of the tri-series on Sunday, September 7.

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Schedule:

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7 pm local time

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7 pm local time

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7 pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7 pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7 pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7 pm local time

7 September – Final – 7 pm local time