NICOP is a basic ID document for Pakistani resident who resides or work in foreign nations.

If the citizen of a South Asian nation has nationality of some other state, then the individual needs to have a NICOP to travel to homeland and that’s without needing a visa.

The process to apply for NICOP is not that hard and it can be applied with passport number.

NICOP Fee update 2023

NADRA classifies two fee structures for NICOP based on regions. It has two categories Zone A and Zone B with different fee.

Zone A Category Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service New Smart NICOP $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Modification $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Renewal $39 $57 $75