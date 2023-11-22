Samsung company always offers top quality, latest features, and stylish designs, but at premium prices as the South Korean tech giant competes neck to neck with Chinese companies, and the company’s mid-range phones like Samsung Galaxy A24 are equally famous as the flagship devices.

The prices of Samsung devices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Galaxy A24 are overpriced as compared to other brands but the phones continue good sales records which many link with buyers’ sheer belief in the brand.

Pakistani authorities have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation jacked up prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A24 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A24 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs25,100 On CNIC Rs39,800

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan

‎Samsung Galaxy A24 price stands at Rs 79,999 in Pakistan.

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service