ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) marks the fusion of Islamic and national holidays, Islamic holidays are based on the lunar calendar, and now the Gulf nation has announced the holidays for both the public and private sector for 2024.

Under the new resolution, the UAE government announced holidays in advance to give Emirate residents to plan holidays, travel arrangements, and personal activities.

UAE holidays calendar for 2024

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced holidays for both public and private sector, covering all major events like New Year, Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha.

New Year’s Day January 1, 2024 Eid Al Fitr 2024 Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 Arafat Day Dhu Al Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha 2024 Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12 Islamic New Year Muharram 1 Prophet’s Birthday Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12 United Arab Emirates National Day December 2 and 3

Let it be known that official dates can be revised in light of moon-sighting for Islamic calendar dates.

UAE National Day Holiday 2023

UAE government has further announced public holidays on December 2 and 3 for private sector workers for the celebration of 52nd National Day.

We announce that 2nd & 3rd December 2023 will be a paid public holiday for private sector workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 52nd UAE National Day. We extend our sincere congratulations to our wise leadership, citizens and residents of the UAE on this occasion.

