National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) issued new chip-based smart identification card with top unique security features that make it distinctive from regular ones. The smart ID document got plenty of security features that aim to reserve citizen’s identity more capably by averting all types of forgery.

NICOP remained crucial for Pakistanis who are working or planning to work abroad as it was an identity card for Pakistani people living in foreign countries.

People from Asian nation can apply for NICOP without and passport number is a basic requisite in case of applying for NICOP of newborn babies if they are born abroad.

NICOP Fee Structure update 2023

As of 2023, there are two fee structures for NICOP, and NADRA classify the countries based on regions. Different countries are in Zone A and Zone B with different fee.

Categories Zone A Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service New Smart NICOP $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Modification $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Renewal $39 $39 $39

Categories Zone B Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service New Smart NICOP $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Modification $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 $57 $75 Smart NICOP Renewal $39 $39 $39

How to apply for NICOP