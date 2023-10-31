National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) issued new chip-based smart identification card with top unique security features that make it distinctive from regular ones. The smart ID document got plenty of security features that aim to reserve citizen’s identity more capably by averting all types of forgery.
NICOP remained crucial for Pakistanis who are working or planning to work abroad as it was an identity card for Pakistani people living in foreign countries.
People from Asian nation can apply for NICOP without and passport number is a basic requisite in case of applying for NICOP of newborn babies if they are born abroad.
NICOP Fee Structure update 2023
As of 2023, there are two fee structures for NICOP, and NADRA classify the countries based on regions. Different countries are in Zone A and Zone B with different fee.
|Categories Zone A
|Normal Service
|Urgent Service
|Executive Service
|New Smart NICOP
|$39
|$57
|$75
|Smart NICOP Modification
|$39
|$57
|$75
|Smart NICOP Duplicate
|$39
|$57
|$75
|Smart NICOP Renewal
|$39
|$39
|$39
|Categories Zone B
|Normal Service
|Urgent Service
|Executive Service
|New Smart NICOP
|$39
|$57
|$75
|Smart NICOP Modification
|$39
|$57
|$75
|Smart NICOP Duplicate
|$39
|$57
|$75
|Smart NICOP Renewal
|$39
|$39
|$39
How to apply for NICOP
- You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).
- Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:
- First get a token
- Get your photograph done at NADRA office
- Get you fingerprints and signature work done at counter
- Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself
- You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.
- Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.
- In case any of your blood relatives (father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.