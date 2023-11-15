LAHORE – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) to Pakistani expats, including those living in Saudi Arabia.

Any Pakistani national can apply for Smart NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for this document of newborn babies if they are born abroad.

NADRA Smart NICOP fee update 2023

NADRA offers two fee structures for Smart NICOP based on the region. Saudi Arabia where a large number of Pakistan expats live, falls in Zone B. Following is the fee structure: