Nadra NICOP fee update for Canada – October 2024

LAHORE – National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) issues National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to Pakistani nationals who are planning to travel abroad, including Canada.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for the document for the desired country and can travel to Pakistan without obtaining a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory to apply for the smart NICOP.

NADRA has divided the world countries in two categories – Zone A and Zone B. There is also different fee structure for both zones. Various countries including Canada fall in Zone A.

Nadra NICOP Fee for Canada from September 2024

As of October 2024, there is no change in online fee structure for NICOP for Canada. The normal fee for new Smart NICOP stands at $39 while urgent fee $57 and executive fee $75.

The normal fee for new NICOP for zone A countries in Pakistani rupees stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820.