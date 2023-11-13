LAHORE – National Database Registration Authority (Nadr) is the competent authority to issue Family Registration Certificate to applicants which shows family composition of the applicant (by birth or by marriage) registered with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

You can apply for FRC in the following three categories:

By Birth – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your parents and siblings.

By Marriage – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your spouse and children.

By Adoption – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your guardian.

If a person is not registered in NADRA and does not hold 13 digit ID number, his/her data will not be reflected in FRC.

Where to Apply for FRC

You can apply for your FRC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

By Birth

You will be issued a token

Photograph of minors shall be taken

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

By Marriage

In case children are less than 18 years of age, please note that you have to bring all the children along with you who are required to be added in the FRC.

You will be issued a token

Photograph of minors shall be taken

Pictures of all the children will be taken

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

In case children are equal to or greater than 18 years of age

You will be issued a token

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

By Adoption

In case child is adopted and presence of child is necessary,

You will be issued a token

Photograph of minors shall be taken

The photograph of the adopted children will be taken (As per adoption rules the child needs to be less than 21 years of age)

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

Pak Identity Website

You can apply for your Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep.

NADRA FRC Fee November 2023 Update

The fee for FRC in normal and executive categories is Rs1,000.