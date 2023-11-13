LAHORE – Punjab Police have arrested YouTube and TikTok star Aliza Sehar, who is known for village style cooking videos, a day after she tied the knot, it emerged on Monday.

Sehar recently made the headlines after her video call featuring some private moments went viral on social media.The alleged video call showed Aliza on a video call, revealing herself for the other person, but apparently, the person on the other side was recording the video call and it ended up leaked online.

Days after the video leak, shed married to Dil Muhammad Kumhar on her own terms and conditions. The groom accepted the conditions that she live wither her parents after marriage, and that he would not stop her from vlogging. He also accepted to pay Rs20 million to her in case of divorces.

Wedding videos of the couple also surfaced on social media with one of it showing Aliza Sehar holding a gun.

علیزے سحر نے دل محمد کمہار سے شاد رچالی، شرائط میں طلاق دینے پر شوہر دو کروڑ روپے جرمانہ ادا کرے گا، علیزے اپنے والدین کے ساتھ رہے گی، بلوگنگ کرتی رہے گی، کمائی صرف والدین کو دے گی،#Alizasehar #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/o2lYclOJYb — Freedom. (@Freedomw23) November 11, 2023

Taking notice of the video, the police arrested the TikTok star for displaying weapons. However, the couple was released after brief detention after they provided the license for the weapon.