KARACHI- Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui on Monday experienced a sudden health setback on Monday, leading to his immediate transfer to a hospital.

Siddiqui was in the presence of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar in court when he unexpectedly collapsed and lost consciousness.

A spokesperson for MQM revealed that Siddiqui complained of chest pain while in court, eventually collapsing. Subsequently, he was admitted to NICVD, where he underwent an operation. The spokesperson explained that a stent would be placed in his body during the procedure.

In a separate development, the PML-N and MQM had previously agreed to collaborate in the upcoming elections. This decision was announced during a joint press conference held by party leaders on Tuesday, following discussions on various political and economic issues affecting Pakistan and Karachi.

Addressing the gathering, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized the need for consultations on legal, constitutional, and other pertinent matters. He highlighted the necessity for a comprehensive approach to address the diverse challenges faced by the country.