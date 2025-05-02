Nadra Makes Key Announcement For Pakistanis Living In Uk

LONDON – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that its mobile registration team will visit different cities of the UK to provide various facilities to overseas Pakistani citizens.

It said the team will provide services related to issuance of new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistan (SNICOP), modification and reprint.

It will also offer services regarding cancellation of NICOP/SNICOP, Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and DUP clearance.

A NADRA team will visit Birmingham on May 3 from 10 am to 4 pm. The will arrange a setup at 55 Park Road in Banbury.

On the same day, another team will offer all these services at High Wycombe location in London.

A team of the authority will also provide the services in London city at Slough location near Ujala Foundation Manor Park Pavilion.

Smart NICOP Fee in UK May 2025

The normal fee for new Smart NICOP stands at £51.50 with processing time standing at six weeks. Similarly, the urgent fee is £64.50 and applications submitted in this category are processed in four weeks.

The executive category fee for Smart NICOP in UK stands at £79.50 with total processing time of two weeks.

All ees mentioned above include £2.00 bank surcharge and £14 Delivery Charges for NADRA, per application being charged for consular services at Pakistan High Commission in London and its Consulates in other cities.

An additional £10 charge will apply on above-mentioned fees on all NICOP/POC applications submitted during NADRA Mobile Registration Team’s Visits.