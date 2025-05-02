Hania Aamir exposes false claims by Indian media  

LAHORE – Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir has publicly refuted false statements attributed to her by Indian media, exposing their baseless reporting.

In a strongly worded statement, the renowned actress clarified that the opinions and remarks falsely linked to her had no basis in truth. She stated that she does not make comments that promote hate or misunderstanding.

Through a message on her social media, Hania emphasized the need for empathy, kindness, and understanding during these difficult times. She urged people to adopt a cautious approach given the current climate of rising tension and sensitivity in society.

Hania Aamir pointed out that spreading misinformation not only harms individuals but also affects the overall social environment. She appealed to fans and the public to rely only on verified information and avoid believing unconfirmed news.

The actress firmly stated that the statements attributed to her by Indian media, and the false narratives being spread about her on social media, are entirely baseless.

It may be mentioned here that for the past two days, Indian media outlets have been spreading fake news using Hania Aamir’s name. This appeared to be an attempt to turn the Indian public and her fans against her. In its usual style, Indian media tried to defame Hania Aamir by associating her with anti-India sentiments, a move she has strongly and clearly responded to.