Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is known for being an absolute stunner who aces every look with equal glam and panache.

The Student Of The Year star is known for her bold persona and has been creating waves amongst millions of fans. RRR star is known for her sizzling photoshoots, as she remains one of the most sought-after stars in B.Town. Alia dropped new snaps, and the pictures are no less than a visual treat for fans.

The new pictures of Bollywood’s star child show her posing in a dark corset gown adorned with captivating ruffles. The attire highlighted her figure while she completed her look with accessories.

Courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/aliaabhatt

The Bollywood diva is busy in an upcoming project ‘Jigra’, and will next take ‘Baiju Bawara.’ The actor made her acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry.

Some of her finest projects include Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Gully Boy.