CDA chief pledges support to business community

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa has assured Islamabad’s business community that their genuine concerns will be addressed and steps will be taken to ensure a business-friendly environment in the federal capital.

Addressing the business leaders during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Wednesday, Mr. Randhawa acknowledged the business community’s pivotal role in driving economic growth, generating employment, and strengthening the city’s commercial landscape.

He assured that CDA was committed to resolving the key issues confronting traders and industrialists. He announced that focal persons from ICCI and FPCCI would be invited to CDA Board Meetings to highlight their concerns and present research-based solutions for their resolution.

The CDA Chairman also outlined steps taken by the Authority to address the city’s ongoing water crisis. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the ICCI for initiating a large-scale tree plantation drive in collaboration with CDA, emphasizing the need to ensure the protection and maintenance of the newly planted saplings.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, in his welcome address, highlighted several critical challenges faced by the business community.

He pointed out the deteriorating condition of markets, unjustified increases in CDA taxes, excessive trade change charges, and CDA’s non-compliance with court orders.

He also raised concerns about excessive fines on traders, unfair parking fees, poor sanitation in fruit and vegetable market, and deteriorating industrial area infrastructure, which he said were severely affecting business operations.

Mr. Qureshi also stressed the urgent need for a dedicated graveyard in Sector H-13. He announced that ICCI, with the support of the business community, has planned to plant one lakh sapling to enhance Islamabad’s greenery and maintain its beauty.