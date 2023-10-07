Child Registration Certificate or B-form is a registration document for individuals under age of 18 years. B-Form is the basic right of minors to get a registration certificate from their place of origin.

NADRA has been able to automate and in turn, facilitate the process of acquiring Child Registration Certificates. CRC is also known as B-form.

The B-form can be taken by providing documented proof of childbirth from union council. Parent is required to be a holder of National Identity Card (NIC)/National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

How to apply for B-Form in Pakistan

You can apply for Child Registration Certificate (CRC) or B-form by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Your photograph will be captured

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken

Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer. In case any of your father/mother is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

B-form Delivery Time

Normally it will take 5 working days.

NADRA Form B Fee

The normal fee for applying for the CRC new is Rs50 while the NADRA costs Rs500 for executive category.