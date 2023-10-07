LAHORE – The Lux Style Awards 2023 saw the presence of numerous Lollywood celebrities who graced the red carpet with their stunning appearances in the provincial capital on Friday night.

Among the glamorous attendees was the renowned actor and model, Saba Qamar, who once again captivated everyone’s attention with her choice of attire.

Dressed in an elegant light-colored gown, Saba Qamar exuded charisma and elegance, further enhancing her enchanting presence. Clips featuring the talented actress in a white gown paired with a short top quickly gained popularity online as she effortlessly struck poses.

Known for continually astonishing her fans, Saba once again found herself in the spotlight, elevating the allure of the event. The star of “Hindi Medium” surpassed her own standards, presenting a more alluring and captivating version of herself.

While her bold outfit garnered attention and appreciation, it also faced criticism. As images of her outfit circulated widely, some labeled it as unconventional, while others expressed discomfort with her attire. Questions were even raised about Saba Qamar’s character, with various opinions being shared about her look for the